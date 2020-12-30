John M. Dudley, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John M. Dudley, 84, of Berlin Center, died Monday evening, December 28, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic, with his family by his side, following a short illness.

John was born February 23, 1936, in Berlin Center, a son of the late Jesse and Alice (Hartzell) Dudley and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Berlin Center High School in 1954 and following high school John enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War.

He had been a heavy equipment operator for the Operating Engineers Local #66 until he retired.

He was a 35 year member of the Berlin Township Fire Department where he had served as fire chief for four years. He also managed his own small farm, raising cattle and grain farming.

John was a member of Berlin Center United Methodist Church, a life member of the Lake Milton American Legion, Post #737, 55 year member of the Operating Engineers Local #66 and also a member of their Retirees Club.

John enjoyed flying and had his pilot’s license in the 70’s.

He wintered in Naples, Florida, for the past 25 years where he enjoyed the sun and walks on the beach.

He leaves his wife, the former Nancy Bricker, whom he married June 2, 1957; two daughters, Pamela (James) Evans of Berlin Center, Janice (James) Kovalcheck of Aurora, Ohio; four grandchildren, James (Bethany) Evans, Eric Evans, Rebecca Kovalcheck, Amanda Kovalcheck and two great-grandchildren, Claire and Holly Sue. John also leaves his sister, Nina Lietzow of Niles and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by an infant sister, Shirley; a sister, Laura Lindesmith and a brother, Jesse Dudley, Jr.

Private services will be held for the family.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the Berlin Township Fire Department, 15801 W. Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center, OH 44401.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

