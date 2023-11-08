CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John M. Cizmar, 86, of Canfield, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Windsor House in Canfield.

John was born October 11, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the son of Michael and Elizabeth (Collelo) Cizmar.

John worked initially as a long-distance tractor trailer driver, and later switched jobs and became an auto worker when the General Motors (GM), Assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio opened up. John retired from his GM job in 1995.

John was a member of several golf leagues and the Italian War Veterans Club. He enjoyed golfing, bird watching, watching football, yard work and spending time with his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Teresita Cizmar; his children, Michael Cizmar, Denise Ondash and Christine Cizmar; his grandchildren, Angela Ceroli, Lauren Wilson, Carly Ondash and John-Michael Cizmar and three great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, November 16, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.

