John Louis Sbandi, Sr. Obituary

John Louis Sbandi, Sr. passed away Wednesday, June 19.

John was born in Alliance, Ohio on April 7, 1930 to Luigi and Rose (DelBone) Sbandi.

John attended East High School in Youngstown, Ohio.

He joined the United States Navy in 1947 and was trained as a radio operator. He then enlisted in the Navy Reserves and was honorably discharged in 1950.



John met the love of his life, Doris Jean Shaffer and they were married October 5, 1951. John and Doris were blessed with three children, John, Jr. (Donna) of Winchester Virginia, Janine Goddard (Rod) of Ellsworth, Ohio and Holly (Tucker) Fairburn of Lakeview, Oregon.



John worked for US Steel/Ohio Works as a cost analyst until it closed. He transferred to Navios Company in New York City, a subsidiary of US Steel. He retired in 1982.



He was an avid golfer, bowler and photographer. He was a Mason and current member of the Argus Lodge in Canfield, Ohio. His love of communications carried over into his civilian life as he also was a HAM operator.



John leaves his wife of 67 years, Doris, his three children, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Luigi and Rose Sbandi; his sister, Anita Pelz and brother, Richard Coradini.



Calling hours will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m. with the service following at 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel

The burial will immediately follow at Green Haven Cemetery in Austintown.

