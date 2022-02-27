WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Lampkin, age 81, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Suncoast Hospice-Bayfront Health Center in St. Petersburg, Florida

John was born March 7, 1940 in Laurel Creek, West Virginia to the late James and Violet (Barney) Lampkin.

He was a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force.

John retired from General Motors in Lordstown as a superintendent after 36 years of employment.

He was active in the Fraternal Order of Eagles, a lifelong member of the VFW and other social organizations.

He was a snowbird, splitting his time between Ohio and Florida for the last twenty years.

John was an avid Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. When John wasn’t watching sports he enjoyed spending time in the sun and tinkering around the house.

Besides his parents, John is preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara K. Lampkin; his stepson, Randy Findlay and five siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Lampkin; his son, Keith Lampkin and his partner Jacqueline Hughes; his daughter, Tami Lampkin and her partner Jeff Smith; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sister Darlene Kinard and many nieces, nephews, good friends and Judy’s family, who he was very fond of.

Friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 2 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483. The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Interment in Pineview Memorial Park.

