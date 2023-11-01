CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. “Jack” Bridgens, 68, passed away Friday morning, October 27, 2023 at his home.

John was born on July 5, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Willard and Helen Bridgens.

He was a 1973 graduate of Lakeview High School and worked at Control Transformer for 30 years. In 2008, he moved to Madison, Ohio, where he worked at Western Reserve Hardware until its closing.

Recently, he moved back to his hometown, Cortland.

Jack will be deeply missed by his sisters, Jeanine Isaacson and Jeri (Brian) Beaumont; brothers, Jay (Linda) Bridgens and his twin, James (Iris) Bridgens and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ike Isaacson.

Per Jack’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

A private burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

Arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.

