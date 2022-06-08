BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Hawkins, 89, of Berlin Center, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born May 23, 1933 in Berlin Center, a son of the late John and Mary (Tetlow) Hawkins.

He graduated from Berlin Center High School in 1951 where he played varsity basketball.

As a young man, John managed the family-owned Hawkins Lake Swimming Resort. He was a very successful realtor/broker for over 50 years, owning and operating John L. Hawkins Realty. Prior to becoming a real estate broker, John had been a dairy farmer.

He was a member of the Association of Realtors and past president of the Alliance Board of Realtors. John was also a member of the Berlin/Ellsworth Ruritan Club.

He enjoyed fishing and wintering in Marco Island, Florida for almost 40 years.

He leaves his wife, the former Mary M. Bedell, whom he married June 5, 1954; his daughter, Adele (Tom) Gacse of Canfield; his son, John A. (Mikki) Hawkins of Raleigh, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Spencer (Carly) Hawkins, Grayson (Caroline) Hawkins, Chandler (Marlou) Hawkins, Tommy and Leigh Gacse and three great-grandchildren. John also leaves a sister, Gloria Marteney of Sebring.

Besides his father, John Hawkins and his mother, Mary Yoho, John was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Schopp.

He leaves a legacy of integrity, hard work and strong faith in God. He will be forever missed. The family would like to give special thanks to the Visiting Angels Home Care of Salem and Sanctuary Hospice of Canfield for their devoted care.

Per John’s wishes, private services have been held and were officiated by Rev. Russell Libb.

Memorial contributions may be made to support financial aid scholarships for the YMCA of Youngstown Youth Basketball Programs in honor of John and his love of basketball.

Please make checks payable to: YMCA of Youngstown, 17 N. Champion Street, P.O. Box 1287, Youngstown, OH 44501.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

