John L. Armstrong, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. (Jack) Armstrong, 85, of Mineral Ridge, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at his residence, with his wife by his side.

Jack was born October 10, 1936 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Matilda Armstrong, and was a 1954 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

He served his country in the United States Army from 1960-1962.

Jack was a volunteer for the Mineral Ridge Fire Department for over 20 years, rising to the rank of Captain and he retired from Packard Electric after 34 years of service in 1999.

He was devoted to his faith, an avid hunter and a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He leaves his wife, Carol C. (Cooper) Armstrong, whom he married June 28, 1959; his children, Randy L. (Kellie Smith) Armstrong and Sheri L. (Brian) Foor and his grandchildren, Samantha and Jack Foor.

Friends may call beginning at 10:00 a.m.

A memorial service will be held at at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Girard, 7 E Kline Street, Girard, OH 44420, on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

A period of fellowship will follow immediately after the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Girard.

Lane Family Funeral Homes are handling the arrangements.