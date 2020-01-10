John “Johnny” L. Pregibon, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services will be held for John “Johnny” L. Pregibon, 63, who passed away at his home unexpectedly on January 9, 2020.



Born June 2, 1956 in Warren, Ohio, he is the son of Juanita M. Pregibon and the late Mike Pregibon. Johnny spent his life at the home of his loving parents.



Johnny attended Niles Schools. He enjoyed and could always be found on his porch swing. If he wasn’t swinging, he was walking up on “THE HILL” collecting rocks. Johnny’s passion was making walking sticks from branches he found in the woods. He loved fireworks. Johnny loved Star Wars, anything Star Wars. He really enjoyed the company of his nephews.



Johnny was very special and will be sadly missed by his mom, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.



Surviving are his mother, Juanita; his siblings Michael Pregibon, Linda Cerimele, Brenda (Rick) Kendall, Nick Pregibon, Steve Pregibon and Kathy (Kevin) Bruner; his nieces and nephews Jennifer Pregibon, Lauren (Jeff) Orlowski, Lisa Cerimele, Jimmy Cerimele, Jason Cerimele, Tara (John) Jacola, Leann (fiancé Ezra Latu) Pregibon, Brooke Pregibon, Jordyn (fiancé Brandon Harcarik) Pregibon; his great nieces and nephews Madison Orlowski, Mila Pregibon, Louis Jacola, JT Jacola, and EJ Latu.



His father Mike Pregibon and his brother Joey Pregibon preceded him in death.



Services will be officiated by Pastor Jamie Winters of Grace Fellowship Church.

