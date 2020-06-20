John (Johann) Bachinger, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John (Johann) Bachinger, loving husband, uncle, brother-in-law, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Born January 29, 1934 in Eberschwang, Austria, John was the oldest of 3 boys. He only attended school for 6 years, as the demand of the family farm needed to be tended to.

Music was a release for him and later became his passion in life. Although mastering multiple instruments, he loved the saxophone most of all.

During one of his many weekend social gatherings, he met his future wife, Maria. John decided to join Maria for the rest of his life and leave behind Austria, his family and his farm, when her family was headed for America.

After working on a farm in Alliance, Ohio, learning the language and the American way of life, John was hired at Compco Metal Products, where his father-in-law, as well as his brother-in-law were both employed. He worked in multiple capacities at Compco, achieving the general manger position and retiring after 42 years of service in 1998. John also painted houses and repaired furnaces, for many years, around his full time commitment to Compco. He tapped into his love for music as an additional source of income, when his brother-in-law started the Eintracht Band.

The Youngstown Saxon Club became a very special part of his life. He and Maria have many family members there and met many friends that had made similar journeys. Getting together and discussing the past was John’s way of keeping his homeland, and it’s culture, alive. Passing on those traditions to his family became most important.

John was a member of the Bethel Lutheran church and participated regularly as a greeter.

Although he was an avid Cleveland fan and faithfully followed the Indians, Browns and Cavaliers, he loved to watch his grandchildren play sports more than anything. He also was a bowler for many years.

John was proceeded in death by his parents, Paula and Franz; two brothers, Franz and August; a son, John; sisters-in-law, Maria Bachinger and Lucinda Karsti and brothers-in-law, Michael Karsti and George Benesch.

He is survived by his children, Michael Bachinger, Anna Keck and Robert (Susan) Bachinger and daughter-in-law, Marie Bachinger; his grandchildren, Michael (Amanda) Bachinger, Erik (Kathryn) Bachinger, Lee (Alaina) Keck, Adam (Sarah) Keck, Caitlin (Nicholas) Stathopoulos, Lauren (John) Mshar, Dana (Christopher) Carlevale, Paul (Stephanie) Carone, Peter (Donna) Carone and Julie (James) Goode; his greatgrandchildren, Lilliana Bachinger, JAK Keck, JR Mshar, Henry Keck, CAM Mshar, Owen Bachinger, Charlie Keck, Quinn Carlevale, Alex Keck, Benson Carlevale, Harlow Keck, Giuliana Mshar and Rosalie Bachinger; sisters-in-law, Katie Benesch and Rose (Jack) Smith; brother-in-law, Peter (Ava) Karsti and many nieces and nephews.

A private commemoration service has been held in tribute to John’s life.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To continue John’s legacy, the family requests that contributions be made in his honor, to the memorial celebration fund of the Saxon Club and mailed to 710 South Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 21, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.