John “Jack” Grant Walter, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Grant “Jack” Walter, age 88 of Canfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 with his wife by his side, both residents of Hampton Woods, Poland, Ohio.

Mr. Walter was born May 16, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late John S. Walter and Myrtle Elkins Walter.

Jack married the love of his life, Geraldine (Gerry) Evans Walter, June 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Jack served in the U.S. Army 8th Infantry 1955-1957 as a Quartermaster in Europe.

Jack received his business degree from Youngstown State University.

He worked for multiple steel companies including Youngstown Sheet and Tube, United States Steel, Jones and Laughlin Steel, LTV Corporation and Warren Consolidated Industries. Jack was proud of his lobbying efforts in support of environmental protection. Jack retired from Warren Consolidated Industries as Director of Advertising and Public Relations on March 1, 1998. He continued to work from home on a consulting basis until 2004.

Jack was a board member and/or affiliated with many organizations including the American Iron and Steel Institute, Public Relations Society of America, Ohio Chamber of Commerce, Ohio Steel Development Commission, Mahoning Valley Economic Development Corporation, Better Business Bureau, Youngstown Symphony Society, The Butler Institute of American Art, Easter Seals Society of Mahoning Valley, Tippecanoe Country Club and the Youngtown State University Alumni Association.

Jack was a family man who always put everyone before himself. He was a huge influence in all of his families lives. His unconditional love for everyone was never absent. He was a leader in every roll he filled, personally and professionally.

Jack was very dedicated to his faith and was a member of Boardman United Methodist Church where he attended traditional services every Sunday with his wife, Gerry.

Jack is survived by his wife, Gerry; his daughters, Judy (Dave) Whitmer of Stephens City, Virginia, Barb (Dave) Coy of Poland, Ohio and Jill (Mickey) Frommelt of Boardman, Ohio; grandchildren, Jessica (Chris) Stiel of Columbus, Ohio, Lauren (Adam) Kepner of Macedonia, Ohio, Jared Coy of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Tyler Whitmer of Stephens City, Virginia and Courtney, Carly and Kyle Frommelt, of Boardman, Ohio and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Connor, Emmy and Riley Stiel, of Columbus, Ohio and Cole and Quinn Kepner, of Macedonia, Ohio.

Due to the current Covid-19 health crisis, a celebration of Jack’s life will be held at a later date, when it is safe for family and friends to gather again.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Youngstown State University foundation c/o The Jack Walter Family Memorial Scholarship.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 7, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV, 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.