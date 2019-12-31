John “Jack” Elmer Neville, Jr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” Elmer Neville, Jr., passed away peacefully Friday, December 27, 2019.

He was born April 12, 1948, to John and Stella Neville in Cleveland, Ohio.



A 1966 graduate of St. Peter Chanel High School, Jack was proud of his Cleveland roots and was an avid Indians and Browns fan. He moved to Canfield with his wife, Jeanne (Leonard) Neville in 1978 to teach activities classes at YSU. He had a special interest in the benefits of leisure activities and sport philosophy. One of his greatest joys was being able to create time for students to drop in and play volleyball just for fun.



Jack immersed himself in his community, forming life-long friendships with neighbors, coaching t-ball and softball teams, enjoying parish activities at St. Michael’s Church, working on the Parks Board to develop Fair Park and being actively involved in the early days of Canfield’s recycling program. Always a dreamer, he saw only the best in everyone he met and did his best to make this world the utopia he imagined.



He was preceded in death by his parents.

He leaves behind his ex-wife, Jeanne, with whom he maintained a deep friendship; two daughters, Sara Dysert of Canfield and Megan Neville (Chris Jellen) of Cleveland; one granddaughter, Katie Dysert of Canfield and one sister, Susan Nikiel of Cleveland; along with many friends and family members who will miss him dearly.



A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, at St. Michael’s Church in Canfield at 11:00 a.m.

The family will receive relatives and friends one hour prior to the service.



The family wishes to thank the Mellen Center, Windsor House of Canfield, St. Elizabeth-Boardman ER and ICU and Hospice of the Valley for their care and support.

