Jack passed away Friday morning, December 31, 2021, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle with his wife by his side.

He was born September 24, 1943, in Youngstown, the son of the late Earl and Marian (Wicks) Elliott.

He was a graduate of East High School, Class of 1961.

Jack received his bachelor’s degree in Education from Youngstown State University, where he lettered in the band and played on the baseball team. He went on to receive his master’s degree in secondary administration from Westminster College.

Jack started his teaching career at his alma mater East High School. Where he did his student teaching and after graduating became part of the faculty, teaching social studies and later becoming the Band Director. Jack finished his career with Hubbard High School, where he was part of the administration as Student Council advisor. He was loved by his students and was active in their time at the high school.

Jack was very well known for his playing trumpet and performing locally with several community bands. He was selected to appear on the Ted Mack Amateur Hour in New York City.

Jack’s first love was baseball, he played for several teams over many years and was city champs 2 years in a row, but one of his most favorite times were playing for Dom Rosselli at YSU. He was involved in many leagues from little leagues, pony leagues, class B and Class AA leagues and was instrumental in recruiting the AA Slow Pitch League of the Mahoning Valley. Jack was also instrumental in getting one of the first state tournaments played in the Mahoning Valley which was hosted by one of his own teams, Youngstown Curve Form. Jack was unanimously picked many times for the All-Star Team, playing first base and belonged to nine championship teams. He was inducted to both the Curbstone Coaches and East High Schools Hall of Fame.

Jack attended Boardman Methodist Church and was a member of the Mason’s Wick Lodge F&AM Lodge #481.

Jack leaves his wife the former Susan Angel, whom he married June 21, 1970. He also leaves to cherish his memory one sister, Judith Elliott; two brothers-in-law, Augie (Barbara) Angel of Youngstown and Victor (Dolores) Angel of Cincinnati, as well as, two nephews, Mark and Matt Angel.

The family would like to thank the staff at Briarfield at Ashley Circle and Hospice of the Valley for all of the care and compassion given to Jack and the family during his time with them.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation be made to the Veterans Education Fund at YSU in Jack’s memory.

