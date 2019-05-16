John J. Von Schwarz Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Von Schwarz, 55, of North Jackson, Ohio died on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. John fought a long and courageous battle against cancer but left to be with the Lord and will suffer no more.

John was born to Karl R. Von Schwarz and Donna J. (Shrader) Von Schwarz on December 8, 1963.

He was a graduate of Jackson-Milton High School where he was a stand out basketball player.

John worked many years as a security guard for Gibbs Construction but John’s passion was with his golf business. John designed and patented his own USPGA approved clubs for expert players. He also built custom golf club sets but enjoyed his time as a golf instructor most.

John is survived by his parents, Karl and Donna Von Schwarz; brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Tammy Von Schwarz; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Robin Von Schwarz and his loving sister, Karla Gibbs who provided much of John’s care, supported by her husband, Mark Gibbs and daughter, Karly Gibbs. John is also survived by nine nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at the Gibbs residence on Saturday, June 1 at 2:00 p.m.

Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel assisted the family with arrangements.

