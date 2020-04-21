John J. Sabol, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Sabol, 79, passed away Saturday morning, April 18, 2020 at his home.

He was born February 22, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of Michael and Magdalene (Timar) Sabol. John was employed with US Steel and then Kobe Steel from 1965 until 1999.

He was a member of HOG motorcycle organization from 2002 until 2020.

He liked to make cigar box guitars, benches, clocks and lamps. John also enjoyed wood-working and motorcycles.

John is survived by his wife, the former Marcella Robinette, whom he married May 10, 1994; his daughters, Phyllis (Pete) Walter of Austintown, Barb Hood of Ravenna and Beckie (Albert) Johannes of Austintown; his granddaughters, Ashley Walter and Kimberly Ketchum; his great-grandchildren, Jordan Walter and Tyler Ketchum and his sisters-in-law, Helen Sabol of Austintown and Charlene Sabol of Canfield.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Magdalene Hodges and his brothers, Joseph and Mike Sabol.

According to John’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.