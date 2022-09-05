CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Patterson, 62, of Cortland, Ohio passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland.

Born September 28, 1959, in Youngstown, Ohio, John was the son of the late John K. Patterson and Carole J. (Turner) Patterson.

John was a 1977 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1983 from Youngstown State University. He received Master’s Degree of Science in Manufacturing Management from Kettering University in 2004.

He was a Senior Electrical Engineer for over 37 years at Delphi/Aptiv.

He enjoyed bowling, golfing and coached his sons in soccer, basketball and baseball. He loved the Cleveland Indians, Cavaliers, Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Carole; his wife, Pauline, whom he married June 28, 1986; his sons, Jonathan and Steven Patterson and his brother, Dr. Jeffrey (Margie) Patterson.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and on Thursday, September 8, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m.

