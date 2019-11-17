John J. Maxim, Jr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Maxim, Jr. passed away Thursday evening, November 14, 2019 at his home.

John was born October 9, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of John J. and Grace V. (Hull) Maxim, Sr.

He was employed by General Motors Corporation at the Lordstown Complex for 35 years, retiring in 2007.

John was a 1965 graduate of Liberty High School and served his country as a member of the U.S. Army.

He was an avid golfer, enjoyed horse racing and was a loyal fan of Cleveland sports teams.

John is survived by his wife of 36 years, the former Barbara A. Mikita, whom he married September 22, 1983; his daughter, Courtney J. Maxim of Cleveland and his brothers, Jim (Catherine) Maxim of Girard and Ed Maxim of Liberty.

Besides John’s parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Cayle Grayce.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes – Canfield Chapel, followed by the Service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the family.

