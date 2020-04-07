John J. Laczko, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Laczko, 85, formerly of Austintown, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland.



Born November 17, 1934 in Clune, Pennsylvania, John was the son of John and Katherine (Stadler) Laczko.

He graduated from Ursuline High School and remained a lifelong area resident.

He was a member of St. Anne’s Byzantine Ukrainian Catholic Church in Austintown.



John served his country in the United States Army from 1957-1959.

Prior to his retirement in 1997, he worked as an Inspector for General Motors in Lordstown for over 20 years.

John, also known by many as “Big Daddy” enjoyed watching his Cowboy Westerns and never turned down a game of cards or Texas Hold’em. His favorite reply to most any question or statement to him was simply…”Whatever!” He was also an avid sports fan (Cincinnati Reds, New Orleans Saints and Duke Blue Devils). He loved to watch a great golf match or a close game. But even more that, he especially enjoyed watching his grandsons participate in their various sporting activities.



John was a dedicated husband, father and friend and leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 56 years, the former Evelyn Zapko; his children Atty. John P. (Theresa) Laczko of Struthers and Lori Laczko of Durham, North Carolina; his grandchildren Chad, Jared and Chance Laczko and his sisters Annie Switka of Stow, Ohio and Janice (Jack) Popovich of Columbus, Ohio.



John’s family would like to graciously thank the staff at Marion Assisted Living in North Lima and the Hospice House for their kind and compassionate care of John in the recent months.

John is preceded in death by his parents.



A Memorial Service to celebrate John’s life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

