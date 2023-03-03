CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Chupa, 79, of Canfield, passed away peacefully and surrounded with love on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

John was born June 25, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John and Stella (Markovich) Chupa.

He was a 1960 graduate of Struthers High School.

John honorably served his country as a boatswain’s mate in the United States Navy.

He was a truck driver for over 50 years prior to his retirement.

He was a member of Teamster #377 and NRA.

He loved music and riding motorcycles. He enjoyed golfing, boating, hunting, fishing and NASCAR racing. He was a family man and loved spending with his wife, children, grandchildren and his “little dog”, Diva.

The many who knew him all loved him. He was truly one of a kind.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Helen (Novicky) Chupa, whom he married June 23, 1973; his children, Jennifer (Victor) Liguore and John J. (Kollin) Chupa, Jr.; his grandchildren, Giana Liguore, Sydney Chupa and Kade Chupa and his sister, Mary Helen Doran.

The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, March 6, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 .N Broad Street, Canfield, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., with a service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

John will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery with military honors.

The family request memorial contributions be made to Mission 22.

To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of John, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 5 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.