MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Altiere, 25, passed away Tuesday evening, December 5, 2023 at his residence.

John was born on November 4, 1998 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a son of David Moore Jr. and Jessica Pastore.

He was a graduate of Lawerence County Technical Center and worked at Walmart in Hermitage.

He enjoyed fishing, gaming and listening to music. He was also an artist that loved to draw. Recently he was planning on becoming a tattoo artist.

John will be deeply missed by his father, David Moore, Jr.; mother, Jessica Pastore; stepfather, George T. Pastore; siblings, Charles Moore, Matthew Pastore, Jacob Moore, Nicole (Rick) Clemmer, Kayla (Josh) MacIntosh and Dillon Buchanan; paternal grandparents, David Moore, Sr. and Terry Moore and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John Altiere and Candace Altiere; maternal great-grandmother, Marie Cochran and cousin Stephen Hackett.

Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday December 13, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield. A private service will be held.

Burial will take place at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral costs.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of John J. Altiere, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 12 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.