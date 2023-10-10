NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Lengyel was everyone’s go-to guy. From farm work to home repair to just about anything else, John would give his time and energy to help his family, friends and community. He was loved by all who knew him. To John, family was everything and he loved and supported his wife, Sheri and his children, Haley and Sean, with all of his heart. He was present for everything his children did and he was so proud of the people they have become. John will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

John Isaac Lengyel, Jr. of North Jackson, passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023 at the age of 58. He was the son of John I. Lengyel, Sr. and Marjorie (McClafferty) Grimm.

John was a special education teacher and track coach in the Akron City School district. He loved his job and excelled at it. His patience and kindness in the classroom and in all aspects of his life made him a beloved member of his school community, his home community, and his family.

John adored his nieces and nephews. He was their support, confidant and friend and he would do anything for them. They all loved him deeply and they cherished their time with him.

John was an active member of the Jackson-Milton Sports Club and he enjoyed many mornings on the greens of the Duck Creek Golf Course. He loved music and singing and throughout his life, he was active in many choirs. Even when going about his daily life, he was singing. When he wasn’t singing, he was playing soccer. He played from age 13 until approximately age 50. John was an avid gamer and developed many friendships through Fortnite. He also loved photography. He was often seen at Jackson-Milton High School sporting events taking pictures. The students and staff could always count on him helping them document each event. John also spent time photographing weddings and helping students with their senior pictures. He loved capturing the joyful, exciting events in people’s lives.

John was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, class of 1983. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University and went on to earn a master’s degree from The University of Akron.

John was preceded in death by his father, John I. Lengyel, Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Sheri (Williams) Lengyel; his children, Haley Lengyel (Dominic Bucci) and Sean Lengyel (Kaelyn Puhalla); his mother, Marjorie (Richard) Grimm; his brother, Michael (Dana) Lengyel and his sisters, Bridget (Robert) Schinker and Mary Beth (John) Chaffin. His extended family, who he adored, included Sue and Frank Prozy, Jennifer and Jim Goodlin, Jodi and Jeff O’Donnell, Anna and Brandon Legg, Missy and Chuck Crago, Mandy Williams, Sandy and Pat Keney. He will also be missed by his best friend, Matt Nichols.

Funeral services will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown, Ohio on Thursday, October 12, 2023. Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and the service will begin at 12:00 p.m.

