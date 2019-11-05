John H. “Jack” Jones, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John H. “Jack” Jones, 80, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 3, 2019 at Hospice House.

Jack was born September 24, 1939 in Youngstown, a son of William F. and Ethel (Hargate) Jones.

Jack was an Over-the-Road Truck Driver with Yellow Freight, retiring in 2009.

He attended LeTourneau University in Texas.

Jack attended Old North Church in Canfield.

Jack loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved to fish and enjoyed reading.

Jack is survived by his wife of 48 years, the former Mary Jane Bulla, whom he married July 31, 1971; his daughters, Jamie L. (Nicholas) Hrbolich of Monroe, North Carolina, Jennifer L. (Eligio) Sanchez of Indian Trail, North Carolina and Jaclyn L. Smith of Berlin Center; his brothers, Bill Jones of Youngstown and Fred Jones of Chesapeake, Virginia; his sister, Darlene Kephart of Austintown and his grandchildren, Noah and Leo Hrbolich, Eliya, Gianna and Jaeden Sanchez and Sienna Smith.

Besides his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmie Jones and Michael Gracan and his sister, Sandy Brainard.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel, followed by the Service at 6:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Yo., OH 44512.To send flowers to the family of John H. “Jack” Jones, please visit Tribute Store.