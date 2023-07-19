CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Graham Governor, 92, of Cortland passed away at his home with his family by his side on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

He was born on January 29, 1931, in Vienna, Ohio to the late John and Elizabeth Husted Governor.

John, better known as Jack, was a loving husband, father, and grandfather known for his great sense of humor.

He graduated from Vienna High School, class of 1949.

After high school, Jack married his soulmate, Eleanor, and they spent 72 wonderful years together.

He retired after 34 years at Packard Electric but continued working as a groundskeeper at Bazetta Township Park.

In his spare time, Jack enjoyed working in his garden, eagerly anticipating the season’s harvest. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Governor; children, Linda (Frank) Matetich, Jack Governor, Mark (Carla) Governor, Beth (George) Barnes, Christine (Christopher) Harrison, and Kathy Pippenger; grandchildren, Jessica, Jenna, Ryan, Luke, David, Ian, Alex, and Joshua; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded by his grandson, Michael Durst, and his brothers, Tom, and Jim Governor.

The family requests for donations to be made in John’s name to the Bazetta Township Fire/EMS.

