HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Garland, 80, passed away Wednesday evening, May 25, 2022 at the Hospice House in Poland, surrounded by his family.



John was born on May 21, 1942 in Berkeley, Californa, son of the late Hereford and Dorothy Garland.



He was a graduate of Houghton High School in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and continued his education by receiving his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Michigan Tech University.

He was the co-owner and Vice President of Drake Manufacturing until he retired in 1998.



He was an active member of the Howland Community Church, where he served many roles from board member to handyman. He volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and was a dedicated Red Cross blood donor for many years.

He enjoyed working with his hands, wood working, gardening, cooking and sailing. He also enjoyed many beach vacations with his family over the years and he loved spending quality time with his grandchildren.



John will be deeply missed by his loving daughters, Lisa (Jeff) Hutchinson, Marcy (Butch) Curtis and Beth (Bob) Biesterfeld; grandchildren, Maya Hutchinson, Celia and Jace Biesterfeld; and brother, David (Susan) Garland.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Peter Garland.



Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Monday June 27, 2022 at Howland Community Church located at 198 Niles Cortland Rd. SE in Howland, with services to follow at 5:00 p.m.



Memorial contributions can be made to Habitat for Humanity www.habitatmahoning.org or American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org in John’s memory.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.



