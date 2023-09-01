WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John G. Thompson Sr., 86, passed away Thursday morning, August 31, 2023 at Continuing Healthcare in Niles.

John was born on October 6, 1936 in Natrona Heights, PA, a son of the late William and Sarah Thompson.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force.

He worked for Smith Construction Company driving a low boy transporting heavy equipment to different sites and at Packard Electric until he retired.

He enjoyed being outdoors whether he was fishing for muskie, riding his tractor, gardening, and sitting in his backyard enjoying his fires. He also loved spending time with his family.

John will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Edith Thompson, whom he married on December 31, 1959; children, Lori (Tom) Johnson and John Thompson Jr.; grandchildren, Jonathan (Jenna) Johnson and Michael (Destiny) Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Aria and Ember Johnson.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Thompson Jr.

Family and friends may visit from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts–Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren with a funeral service to follow at 5:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Dugan Cemetery in Fowler Township.

