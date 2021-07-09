John Frederick Palmer, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Frederick Palmer, 77 of Niles, passed away peacefully early Wednesday, July 7 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

John was born August 13, 1943 in Calcutta, Ohio, a son of the late John Wilford and Myrtle Marie (Seevers) Palmer.

He graduated from Beaver Local High School, East Liverpool, in 1961 and attended Youngstown State University and Baptist Bible College in Johnson City, New York.

John was an artist cutter for Packard Electric/Delphi for 40 years, before retiring in 2005.

He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Niles where he served as a deacon for 25 years, a Sunday School teacher and a member of the choir. He also served as a youth leader for ten years at the First Baptist Church in Niles.

John enjoyed the great outdoors, hunting in his early life and gardening in his later years, spending time with his family, working in his garage, sharing the Word and serving others. John was a true example of how to unconditionally love God and unconditionally love others. John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He leaves his wife, the former Ruth Ann Gibbs, whom he married June 13, 1964; his son, David John (Jennifer) Palmer of Rancho Cucamonga, California; his daughter, Kimberly Werden of Niles and five grandchildren, Taylor (David) Venezuela, Sierra, Sarah, Jahanna and John Levi. John also leaves five sisters, Audra Worley, Alice Lang, Harriet Chandler, Edith Clark and Marilyn Rodenhausen and a brother, James Palmer.

John left behind a legacy of faith and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Paynter.

Friends may call Tuesday, July 13 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, July 14 at Faith Baptist Church, 1401 Shaw Road, Niles from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m.

Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 11, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.