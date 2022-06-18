BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Forrest Gilley, 52, entered peacefully into eternal life early Saturday morning, June 18, 2022, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

John was born September 7, 1969, in Savannah, Georgia, the son of Jerrel M. Gilley and Katherine (Impey) Gilley.

He was a graduate of Howland High School, class of 1987.

He served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a decorated veteran serving from 1988 until 1992. In the Marines, John served as military police and was promoted to lance corporal. Later, John would be assigned to the prestigious Presidential Guard Detachment and in 1990 he received his “Yankee White” White House top secret clearance and he assumed his duties as a president helicopter squadron security guard under President George H. Bush. In 1991 he was promoted to corporal. In 1992, John joined the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Military Security Force at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and served out his military duties there.

After his service in the Marine Corps, John worked or the Mercer County Correctional Facility for the Department of Public Safety in New Jersey retiring in 2014 after 25 years of service. John then returned to the Youngstown area and worked as a funeral associate with Lane Family Funeral Homes and later took a position with the Mahoning County Veterans Administration as part of their transport team, returning to serve fellow veterans and their needs.

John was a member of St. James Episcopal Church and received his four-year Theology Certificate in Theological Education by Extension of Education for Ministry, from Sewanee University of the South.

John leaves his wife, Heidi Peditto, whom he married June 25, 2011. He also leaves his father, Jerrel and stepmother Janet Gilley of Canfield; his mother Katherine Gilley of Howland; three daughters, Ashely (David) Tessier of Douglasville, Pennsylvania, Alyssa Gilley of Quakertown, Pennsylvania and Rhiannon (Nathan) Kurtz of East York, Pennsylvania; one sister, Jennifer (Nathan Fullerton) Gilley of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, James, Michael, Arianna, Brianna, Zoey and Owen; as well as one nephew, Kieran Fullerton.

A memorial service celebrating John’s life will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Noon at St. James Episcopal Church on Glenwood Avenue in Boardman. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until Noon at the Church.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, John requested that material tribute take the form of donation to the church in his name. To send flowers to the family of John , please visit our floral store.

