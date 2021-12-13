HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Fimognari, 78 of Hubbard died Friday, October 22, 2021 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Center, Youngstown.

John was born August 18, 1943 in Youngstown, the youngest of seven children from the late Michael and Rose (Sansalone) Fimognari.

He was a lifelong area resident, graduated from Ursuline High School and received his Bachelor Degree from Youngstown State University, Dana School of Music.

John served as the band director for Cardinal Mooney and Brookfield High Schools before starting his own business, SDG Wellness Institute, specializing in water purification. His marching bands performed music written by his longtime friend and collaborator Sam D’Angelo, well known composer in Youngstown. He sang in the choir at St. Columba Cathedral for many years using his favorite instrument, the human voice.

He leaves his son, Michael Fimognari of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Therese Poff of Delaware and four grandchildren.

Arrangements were handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

