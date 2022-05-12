MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Evanchick, 74, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 with his Family by his side in Cleveland, Ohio.

Born October 25, 1947, in Colver, Pennsylvania, John was the son of Joseph and Mary Evanchick.

Preceded in death by his parents Joe and Mary, sister Mary Pauline (Evanchick) Dillon, brother-in-law Perry Omodio and father-in-law Pete Omodio of Johnstown, P ennsylvania.

Survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Mary Ann (Omodio) Evanchick, son Jonathan Evanchick and his wife Katie (Powell) Evanchick and their three children Ella, Jon Anthony (Jonny) and Allie Evanchick of Avon Lake, Ohio, his daughter Regina (Evanchick) Biddlestone, married to her husband Brian Biddlestone and their three children Brynn, Gia and Blake Biddlestone of Girard, Ohio, his brother Joseph Evanchick and his wife Linda of Barnesboro, P ennsylvania and mother-in-law Lena Omodio of Johnstown, P ennsylvania.

John was a graduate of Central Cambria High School and attended Cambria-Rowe Business College in Johnstown, P ennsylvania.

He began working at General Motors in 1968 and worked there for 40 years prior to retirement. He was an exemplary employee, grateful to not only call GM his place of employment, but thankful for the relationships he developed over the years with a plethora of colleagues which he called friends.

John was extremely proud of his Colver, Pennsylvania roots, often heard telling stories in regards to his upbringing, his parents, siblings, and the work ethic instilled in him at an early age. John and MaryAnn moved to Mineral Ridge in 1976, built a home in which they still resided, raised a family, became active members of the community as well as long-time St. Mary’s Catholic Church parishioners.

John was extremely proud of his Ohio/Mineral Ridge roots as well, pridefully referencing the personal relationships and cherished memories he built with dozens of special individuals over the years.

He was a long time member of the Niles Lions Club, a baseball coach, Steelers fan and avid golfer. He enjoyed playing golf until his final days and looked extremely forward to the conversations at the course with his fellow GM brethren.

John was such a personable man who held a place in the hearts of so many for his wisdom, quick wit, and overall goodwill; he truly enjoyed the camaraderie and conversations with those he encountered. John thoroughly enjoyed sitting on his front porch, greeting family and friends alike with a cold drink and life lesson – he’d often be heard uttering “Simple lessons taught, valuable lessons learned.” He was a special man to so many.

He deeply loved his wife, two children and six grandchildren and was extremely proud of them. John was an exceedingly loving husband, proud father and grandfather, loving son, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed!

Family and friends will be received for visitation at St Mary’s on Saturday May 21,2022 beginning at 1:30 p.m., followed by Mass at 3:00 p.m. at St Mary’s Catholic Church, 3504 S Main St., Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.