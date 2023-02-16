WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Edward Given, “Johnny G”, age 91. The world lost a good man Thursday, February 9, 2023.

John was a lover of animals and befriended them all, especially the squirrels. They often ate from his hands. He was a collector of many things and was always looking for a “good deal!”

John was born in Widen, West Virginia to Ellen Christine Burg Given and Carl Given.

As a solid country boy and lover of West Virginia he knew all the backroads which always made for a fun time with him. He was a fan of “old timey” country music and loved a good night out listening to live music.

There wasn’t anything John couldn’t fix, invent, or find a solution to. He worked in the Widen, West Virginia coal mines before moving the family to Ohio where he was a master mechanic, diesel mechanic and loved restoring old cars. He was a carpenter, his wood shop mastered many picture frames and moldings for homes. He bought and operated a sawmill with his son-in-law Roger. These are the things he did for fun.

John married Nedra Mae Young and together they had three children, Evelyn Rachel Coe of Warren, Samuel B. (Patricia) Given and Lori Jo Given. We were a great family. He also leaves behind his brother, Paul Samuel Given; grandchildren, Alex Roger Coe of Warren and Chelsea Christine Coe of Kentucky; his son-in-law, Roger Lee Coe and special friend, Bonita Coleman. There were many friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Nedra; daughter, Lori and his parents, Ellen and Carl.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Affinity Hospice, Gillete Nursing Home and Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel and to all the family and friends that came to visit Dad.

Calling hours will be held 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483 with a memorial service to follow at 3:30 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flower donations may be made to the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485.

To send flowers to the family of John, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.