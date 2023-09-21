WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Sutton, Jr., age 82 of Weathersfield Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 18, 2023.

He was born on May 23, 1941, in Warren to the late John E., Sr. and Rachel L. McClintock Sutton.

John was a loving father and husband, who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. In his spare time, he liked fishing, hunting and going to the casino.

He worked at RMI for 37 years until his retirement in 2001.

He will be missed by those who knew him.

John is survived by his wife, Shirley Sutton; stepchildren, Tim (Lisa) Rogers and Laura Bolton and three grandchildren.

Per Johns wishes no services will be held.

