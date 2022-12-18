NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Dennis Lewis, 75, of Niles, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, December 16, 2022.

John was born on May 13, 1947, to Wilbert and Hilda Lewis and was raised in Cortland, Ohio, with his two sisters, Grayce Lewis and Dianne Stroble.

He was a 1965 graduate of Lakeview High School. John attended The Ohio State University as an engineering student for nearly two years before transferring to Youngstown State University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1971.

He met his wife, Constance (Connie), in 1971 through friends at a party, fell in love, and married her on June 2, 1973.

While John and Connie started their life together, he worked various jobs in accounting, sales and management before finally beginning his long career in the telephone industry. He started as a draftsman at United Telephone Company in Warren, Ohio and spent the next 35 years working in telecommunications at Sprint, Ameritech and SBC before finally retiring from management with AT&T.

In his later working years, he attended graduate school part time and ultimately earned a masters of science in counseling from Youngstown State University.

Shortly after retiring from his first career, he began as a board-certified counselor at PsyCare, where he was passionate about helping anyone in need of advice or counseling.

John was an avid golfer, who looked forward to his annual trip with the guys and welcomed any opportunity to spend time on the links. He found great joy later in life, sharing his love of the game with his children, son-in-law and grandson. Playing golf with John was always extremely enjoyable and often a life lesson beyond a sport and 18 holes were never enough.

He enjoyed travel with his wife and family and often shared stories about the places he visited. He loved the outdoors, welcomed the peace of nature while hiking and the solitude of long walks along the beach.

John was a lover of delicious food and classic cars. He enjoyed fine wine and was a firm believer that you could never own too many pairs of shoes with “good treads,” watches, or hats. He had a deep appreciation for music and could be counted on to name the artist and know the words to most any song, especially 60s and 70s rock and roll.

He was a hardworking man of strong character, humble, kind and would surprise you with a quick-witted comment and subtle humor.

John was a member of the Niles First United Methodist Church and sang in the choir.

He loved animals, especially his longtime companions, JD, the dog and Sheba, the cat. No matter where he was, whether with family or alone, he always acknowledged the four-legged pets he would encounter along the way.

John was a loving husband, proud father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, cousin, colleague and friend to many. He touched the lives of all those around him and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

John is survived by his wife, Connie, of nearly 50 years; his children, Christopher (Andrea) Lewis of Athens, Ohio; Jennifer (Robert) Bright of Lubbock, Texas and Joshua Lewis of Centreville, Virginia; six grandchildren, Emma, Andrew, Annabelle, Adrienne, Gianna, Lucia and three bonus grandchildren, Danielle, Gabrielle, Joshua and their families.

He will be welcomed home by his parents and sisters who preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to a charity of your choice in John’s honor or to the American Diabetes Association.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Niles Chapel, 415 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Niles First United Methodist Church, 608 North Crandon Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

Interment will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Online condolences may be made at lanefuneralhomes.com.

