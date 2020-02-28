John David Callahan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Callahan, 84, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

John was born on December 27, 1935, in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

There are many things that John enjoyed doing in his life, he enjoyed watching the Steelers and going to local taverns with his friends, he loved being in the outdoors; there wasn’t anything that he loved more than his family and his dog, Bully.

John is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Joseph Onder) Curto and Rebecca (Michael) Powell; his grandchildren, John P. Callahan, Michael (Emma) Powell and Miquela Powell; his great-granddaughters, Aria, Angel and Raelynn Powell and his brothers, Dick (Marge) Callahan, Bob (Evelyn) Callahan and Chuck (Joyce) Callahan.

John is preceded in death by his wife, Lois Jean; his stepdaughter, Pamela Snyder (Jim Tucker) and his brothers, Bill and Jim Callahan.

Private services will be held by the family at a later date.

