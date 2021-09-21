John “Chris” Fening, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chris Fening, age 69, of Canfield, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, of complications of Diabetes Mellitus.

Chris was born on March 30, 1952, the son of Dr. Walter and Wanda (Lewis) Fening in Middletown, Ohio.

He graduated from Bishop Fenwick High School in Middletown, Ohio in 1979. He was inducted in the Bishop Fenwick Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995. He was a three-year varsity letter winner in football and basketball. Chris was a first team All-Mid Miami league performer who was selected Player of the year in the MML in his final season. He also achieved first team All-District and honorable mention All-Ohio. Chris was a graduate of Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky where he graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.

He worked as an account executive with GAB in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

To fulfill his dream of working in the medical field, he pursued a degree in nursing at Miami University. He then attended the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nurse Anesthesia and graduated in 1984. He loved his job as a nurse anesthetist and he provided each patient with kind and compassionate care. He worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio; Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio; Salem Community Hospital in Salem, Ohio and East Liverpool City Hospital. He was currently employed at Avamar Endoscopy Center.

Chris met many people along his journey who became lifelong friends.

Chris is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Liz) (Dobrindt), who he married on October 10, 1981. This year they would be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. Together they enjoyed raising their family. He worked very hard to always give them much love and guidance and provide them with many opportunities. Over the years, they loved when their children returned home for visits and holidays. His favorite time was when the house was full of people celebrating. Chris was so proud of his family and all their accomplishments.

He is also survived by his children who were his pride and joy, Dr. Erin Brown (Dr. Phillip Brown), Attorney Patrick (Nicole) Fening and Dr. Kelly Fening (Brian Moore). His newest joy was found in his grandchildren, Cameron and Mason Brown and Ava and Maximus Fening. Everyone could see the sparkle in his beautiful blue eyes when the grandchildren were around.

Chris is survived by his siblings, Tim (Linda) Fening, Mike (Suzanne) Fening, Brady (Shannon) Fening, Ed (Beth Hurst) Fening, Diane Arant, Tracy Fening and Lara (Greg) Moore; sisters-in-law, Cathy (Mark) Hurkamp and Anita Carroll and brother-in-law, Donald J. Dobrindt who welcomed him into their family and enjoyed many great times together. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and Godchildren, Jenna Nameth, Lea Carroll, Alexa Hurkamp and Emma Olsavsky. He felt so privileged to be asked to be their Godfather. He held a special place in his heart for his niece, Anny Carroll, for her strength and encouragement.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sherry Fishbaugh; infant sister, Mary Fening and father-in-law, Donald E. Dobrindt with whom he shared a special bond. Chris always appreciated his love, guidance and support.

Chris will be missed by all who knew him. He always held the reputation as an amazing “family man” who always felt his family was his biggest accomplishment. He truly enjoyed watching his children’s sporting events and any activity they were involved in. He put his favorite activities of fishing and golfing aside so as not to ever miss any of his children’s events.

He was an active member of St. Christine Church. We are all blessed to have had him in our lives. He always had kind words and encouragement for everyone in his life.

Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the Shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God in whom I trust”

Psalm 91:1-2

Family and friends may call on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel and on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Christine Roman Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial.

Chris will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery.

Family is requesting facial coverings and social distancing for all that attend.

