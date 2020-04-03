John Carmen Pastorie, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Carmen Pastorie passed away Thursday, April 2.

He was born March 9, 1927 to Carmen and Rose (Sorrentino) Pastorie in Briar Hill.

John resided in Youngstown for his entire life where he attended the Todd School and graduated from The Rayen High School in 1945.

John then joined and served as Military Police in the U.S. Army for two years (1945-47). John’s assignments included tours of duty in Germany, France, Slovakia and at the Aushwitz Concentration Camp in Poland.

John returned home to attend Youngstown College from where he received a bachelors degree in 1951.



During his working career, John was a sales and credit manager for King’s Jewelry. John started his career at the downtown location on West Federal Street and then moved to Southern Park Mall where he retired after 45 years in 2005. John cherished the many friends he made in coworkers and customers.



John was an avid bowler and entered many bowling tournaments in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Michigan. His favorite bowling memories were those made at Kay Lanes in Girard, Ohio.



John’s favorite past time, however, was visiting the horse racing tracks. He enjoyed horse racing and was considered one of the best handicappers at Mountaineer Race Track. John’s love of racing continued upon the opening of Hollywood Gaming in Austintown where he visited frequently up until his death with his nephew, Frank Bennett.



John wishes to thank his niece and nephew, Susan and Thomas Davis who assisted with his daily needs as he lived his later years in life.



He was preceded in death by his four sisters, Mary Thomas, Madeline Demarco, Kathryn Bennett and Susie Bucci and two brothers, James Bucci and Joseph Pastorie.



John leaves to cherish his memory his many nieces and nephews and over 100 great-great and great-great-great-nieces and nephews!

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Services will be set for a future date to be determined.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of John Carmen Pastorie, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 6, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.