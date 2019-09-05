John C. “Johnny” Berardi, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John C. “Johnny” Berardi, 67, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, surrounded by his family.



Born August 16, 1952 in Salem, Johnny was the son of the late John and Esta (Burd) Berardi Jr.



Johnny worked for Berardi’s Truck Service, the family business, for over 40 years. For the last three years he worked at Niles Iron and Metal as a Crane Mechanic. Johnny not only loved his job, he spent a lot of time admiring the machinery at Cracker Plant in Pennsylvania.



Johnny worked hard and played hard and lived by the motto, “places to go, people to see, and things to do.” He was full of life and passion, with a fondness for boating, camping and fishing, especially his favorite hide away, T Lake in Canada.



Johnny is survived by his children; John (Peggy) Berardi, Tony (Pam) Berardi, Bryon (Ashley) Berardi, T.J. Beabout and Brandy Berardi, his grandchildren; Kyle, Alyssa, Emerson, Riley, Amyia, Gavin, Arabella, Daniel, and Adelynn, his sisters; Rebecca Cooke, Kathy Landis and Glory (Frank) Zamarelli, his brother; Angelo Berardi and several nieces and nephews.



Family and friends may call Sunday, August 8, 2019 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Ave, in Boardman.

A Memorial Service will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.