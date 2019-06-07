John Alexander Goodworth Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Alexander Goodworth, 99 of Vienna, died Thursday morning, June 6, 2019 (D-Day), at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born November 6, 1919 in Vienna, the son of the late Alexander and Mary Jane Jarman Goodworth. He had been a lifetime Vienna resident.

John served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant during World War II in the 3421st Ordinance Company for three and a half years. He spent two years in the Persian Gulf in Iran, then went to India and traveled up the Burma road to Kue Ming, China and then flew over the hump to Calcutta, India.

John retired from the United Telephone/ Sprint Company, where he worked for 30 years as an installer. He also served as a 30 year volunteer fireman with the Vienna Township Fire Department.

John was an active member of the Vienna Presbyterian Church, where he had served as elder, deacon and trustee.

He had been very active with and was a lifetime member of the Vienna VFW Post No. 3521. He was a member of the Independent Telephone Pioneer Association.

He enjoyed traveling and with his wife, Dorothy, served as camp hosts at Assateague State Park in Maryland for 17 years. He was affectionately known as “Uncle John” and “Popcorn John”, known for his wood fired popcorn and his popcorn balls at Christmastime; as well as, for being a capable handyman.

He is survived by one daughter, Bonnie S. (Tom) Svabik of Brookfield; one son, Dallas G. Goodworth of Hubbard; three grandchildren, Michael, Steven and Christi Goodworth and five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Meggin, Nicholas, Hailey and Tyler.

His wife of over 63 years, Dorothy Helen Timko Goodworth, whom he married August 31, 1946 preceded him in death November 15, 2009. One son, Dale Goodworth; one sister, Helen Tidd and one brother, Raymond Goodworth have also preceded in death.

The funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield, where the family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. prior to the services. Pastor Albert Shakely will officiate. Military honors will also be accorded.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Vienna VFW Post 3521 or to the memorial fund at Vienna Presbytereian Church.

