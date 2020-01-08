John A. Speerbrecher, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Speerbrecher, 93, passed away Monday evening, January 6, 2020 at Greenbriar Health Care Center.

He was born November 10, 1926 in Youngstown, the son of Alfred and Theresa (Zoccolia) Speerbrecher and lived in the Youngstown area his entire life.

John was employed by Rad Tank & Welding Co. and was vice president and General Manager until they merged with Stanwade Metal Products of Hartford, Ohio. He was vice president of Stanwade Metal Products Co. until he retired in 1984.

After graduating high school, John served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy during WWII.

John was a member of New Life Lutheran Church.

He was also a member of the Youngstown Saxon Club, Branch No. 30 and the VFW, Post No. 93.

John was a talented woodworker and enjoyed building and flying model airplanes.

He is survived by his stepchildren, Al (Nancy) Crone of Boardman, Carolyn (Edward) Kozusko of Austintown and Frank (Dianna) Crone of Austintown; his sister, Marion Dickey of Niles; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Ann; his stepson, Robert Crone and his grandson.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 19 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel, prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family of John A. Speerbrecher, please visit Tribute Store.