AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel, for John A. Hall, who passed away unexpectedly on June 19th. John was born January 22, 1959, the son of the late Charles and Phyllis (Gangliero) Hall.

John was an avid artist. He loved to draw, paint and work with clay. He was a Pittsburgh Pirates fan, enjoyed attending concerts. His greatest pride and joy was his grandchildren. He loved spending time doing anything they wanted to do.

John retired from General Motors after 41 years and was a member of the UAW Local #1112

John leaves behind to cherish his memory the mother of his children and lifelong friend, Carol Hall; his children, John (Jayne) Hall and Jennifer Hall; his beloved grandchildren, Madeline Hall, Luna and Livianna Hall and Jordan and Logan Melton; his brothers, Charles (Sabrina) Hall and Gary (Leina) Hall; nephews, CJ and Jason Kessler and his best friend and “brother”, Uncle Andy (Aunt Karen) Gangliero.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27 or from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, prior to the service, at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family of John, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.