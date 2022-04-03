GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Joel B. Wood, 51, passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening, March 31, 2022.

Joel was born on July 19, 1970 in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Sonny and Twilla Wood.

He was a graduate of CV High School in Westfield, Pennsylvania and continued his education at Edinboro University receiving his BA in Business and English and his MA in Counseling Psychology.

He worked at Northshore Psychological Associates of Erie, Pennsylvania, where he was a Clinical Psychologist and a loyal advocate for his patients.

Outside of work, he was a history buff, especially for Presidential history. He loved visiting historical sites, museums, cemeteries, presidential grave sites and maintaining the Packard family graves in Warren, Ohio.

He was an avid flower gardener, voracious reader, enjoyed listening to music and had a great love for animals, especially cats.

Joel will be deeply missed by his partner, Charles Ohlin; brothers, Kenneth Lampman II and Dan (Lori) Wood; nieces and nephews, Summer (Jeff) Hunter, who he adored and mentored, Shane (Sarah) Lampman, Danielle (Aaron) Marsh, Morgan and Kyle Mills and Olivia and Makenzie Lampman; many great-nieces and nephews and his cats Josie and Simon.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved cats, Zachery Taylor and Daisey.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania and a private burial will be held at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

Memorial contributions can be made to Joel Wood Memorial Fund at the National Packard Museum in Warren, Ohio to maintain the Packard family plots at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

