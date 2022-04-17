WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joe Ronald Lloyd, age 82, born in Slaty Fork, West Virginia, raised in Iron Gate, Virginia, passed away April 10, 2022 in Warren, Ohio, which he learned to call home.

He follows his mother, Lois Evelene Coberly (Lloyd); as well as his father, James F. Lloyd; stepfather, Eric Showalter; brother, Zane Lloyd; daughter, Courtney J. Lloyd and son, Joey Lloyd.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Marilyn L. Lloyd; his brothers, Jim Blake Lloyd and Stephen Showalter; his son, Lance C. Lloyd; daughter, Rusty C. Wooten; stepson, Douglas R. Klingensmith; stepdaughters, Stephanie Taylor and Paige E. Boron; 15 cherished grandchildren and 15 adored great-grandchildren.

Joe served honorably in the United States Navy.

Thereafter, he worked at Copperweld Steel Company until his retirement.

Many know of Joe’s passion for woodworking, having seen the home he built for him and his wife to share or even the many wooden swords and shields he made so that his grandchildren could reenact their favorite movie scenes in the basement.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.

Services will be held this Tuesday, April 19, at Roberts & Clark Funeral Home; calling hours 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., service will be at 12:00 p.m.

Interment will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park following services.

Interment will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park following services.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.