JoAnne Sprouse, Brookfield, Ohio – Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnne Sprouse, age 81, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.



JoAnne was born September 14, 1937 in Mahan, West Virginia to the late Billy Ray and Luella (Mink) Martin.



She will be dearly missed by her daughter Lisa (Chuck) Matthews; three sons, Jeff (Debbie) Sprouse, Steve (Lisa) Sprouse and Mike (Tammy) Sprouse; eight grandchildren, a sister Zelda Martin and brother JC Martin.



Besides her parents, JoAnne is preceded in death by her beloved husband Chuck, and her brothers Billy Ray Martin and Jack Martin.



Friends may call 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 14 2019 at the Lane Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren-Sharon Rd. Brookfield, Ohio 44403 where the funeral service will begin at 6PM with Pastor Michael Byus officiant.

Interment in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad St. Canfield, Ohio 44406.

