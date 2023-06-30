YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Mae Blockinger, 84, passed away unexpectedly on June 29, 2023.

Joanne was born October 14, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas and Dorothy (Cover) Popovich.

Joanne was a graduate of South High School, and years later still enjoyed getting together for lunch with her classmates. On October 11, 1958, Joanne married the love of her life, Donald Blockinger. Together they would share 58 years of marriage and raised four daughters, their proudest joy. Don and Joanne demonstrated a wonderful example of marriage and parenting for their family.

Joanne enjoyed many facets of life. She kept active in her weekly golfing and bowling leagues and was most proud of bowling a 289 game, which held a longstanding record at Camelot Lanes. She was a fan of the Guardians, Cavaliers and Buckeyes and was thrilled to attend the 2007 OSU National Championship game and watch from the 50-yard line.

Joanne loved to take ski trips, travel to Atlantic City and Las Vegas, and vacation with her family. But more than anything Joanne loved her family especially being “Amma” to her grandchildren. Her family will miss her spaghetti dinners, peanut butter banana cake, homemade pies and fudge.

Joanne leaves to cherish her memory her daughters Cheryl (Rich) Klempay of Austintown, Chris (Jim) Tyrrell of Phoenix, Arizona, Colleen (Kevin) Miller of Austintown and Carin (Mike) Bellack of Seven Fields, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Dan Klempay, Jenna (Alex) McLean, Brian (Amanda) Tyrrell, Alicia (Jake) Loftin, Kevin “JR” (Elizabeth) Miller, Cassandra (John) LaRue, Luke Bellack and Alaina Bellack and her great-grandchildren, Kevin III, Derek, Mikayla, Kendra and Maxwell.

Besides her parents and beloved husband, Joanne was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald and Robert Popovich.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown on Monday, July 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. Friends and family will be received at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel on Sunday July 2, from 5-7 p.m.

The family would like to thank Drs. Nicholas Proia and James Shina, along with their staff, for their many years of compassionate care for Joanne.

Lane Family Funeral Homes were entrusted with the arrangements.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com

