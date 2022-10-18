BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne (Driscoll) McCoy, 75, beloved wife and mother, of Berlin Center, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Born to Charles and Dorothy Driscoll, Joanne lived a happy life and enriched the lives of many.

Joanne received her diploma of nursing in 1967 and married Dale McCoy the same year, establishing a life together of more than 55 years. Joanne loved being a nurse and never truly retired.

She was a mentor and role model for all. She loved reading and spending time with her eight grandchildren, and she was always the smartest person in the room.

She is survived by her husband, Dale; three daughters, Kathleen McClure (Greg), Doreen Ventresca (Dante), and Charleen Michaels (Dan); and her eight grandchildren, Perri, Antonio, Parker, Aidan, Ana, Ian, Charley, and Kayla.

Joanne is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Dorothy.

Calling hours will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes in Canfield, Ohio on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m., directly followed by a memorial service.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.