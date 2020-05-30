Joanne Dills, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Giaurtis Dills, 79, passed away Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020 at her home.

Joanne was born on November 2, 1940 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Sophie Giaurtis.

Joanne will be deeply missed by her children, Donna (Chet) Bolender, Marlene (Dave) Kudary and Carol Dills; grandchildren, Olivia, Megan, Luke, Melanie, Phillip, Jaime and Mandy; many great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen DeCapito and Mary Freeman and brother John Giaurtis.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Stacey Kokolis and brothers, Gus Giaurtis and Jimmy Giaurtis.

Services for Joanne are private and entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family for funeral expenses, in care of the funeral home.

