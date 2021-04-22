Joann Walter, Austintown Township, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann Walter, 83, of Zephyrhills, Florida, formerly of Austintown Township, passed away peacefully at her new home in Zephyrhills, Florida on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Joann was born March 9, 1938 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Harry and Barbara (Orosz) Dolan.

She attended Austintown schools and retired from AustinWoods Care Center where she worked as a custodian.

Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, cooking and baking.

Joann’s husband, Martin L. Walter, Sr., whom she married November 22, 1955, passed away February 3, 2021.

Joann leaves two sons, Martin L. Walter, Jr. and Darl (Oley) Walter and her two grandchildren, Matthew Walter and Jessica Walter.

Private serves were held and Joann was laid tor rest next to her husband, Martin in Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

