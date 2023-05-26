AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Love, 82, joined her husband in heaven on Thursday, May 25, 2023, following a stay at the Cleveland Clinic.

JoAnn was born August 16, 1940, to the late Joseph and Theresa (Addeo) Flamisch.

She grew up on the Northside of Youngstown and graduated from The Rayen School in 1958 where she was a member of A Cappella and Girls Octet.

JoAnn married her high school sweetheart, Harry “Bud” Love. In 1965, they moved to Austintown where they raised their children Debbie of Austintown, Rick (Cheryl) and Randy (Terry) of Canfield and Jodi (Larry) Brown of Chagrin Falls.

JoAnn’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren Melissa, Dayna, Jennifer, Kailey, Alex, Olivia, Luke and Mackenzie. Also facetiming with her new great-grandson, Bennett. She loved swimming, watching OSU Football, cooking in her kitchen and baking Christmas cookies with her grandchildren. JoAnn also enjoyed spending time with her “club” friends from high school who met monthly for over 60 years, corresponding with her lifelong pen pal, Lenore of Germany, camping, casino trips and yearly shopping trips to Williamsburg, Virginia with her daughters, daughters-in-law, nieces and sisters-in-law. JoAnn, along with husband “Bud” and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Paula, spent many years at craft shows as “Love Wood Crafts”.

Beside her children, grandchildren and great-grandson, JoAnn leaves behind her brother, Bob Flamisch (Paulette); brother-in-law, Jim Love (Paula); sisters-in-law, Rose Love and Shirley Marino (John) and many nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband “Bud”, her in-laws, Harry, Jr. and Ruth Love; brother-in-law, Richard Love and Frank Chimento, who she thought of as a son-in-law.

Mom will always be remembered for her loving smile and her lipstick kisses will be greatly missed.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

