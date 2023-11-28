WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann R. Erickson, 91, passed away on Tuesday morning, November 28, 2023 at Clearview Lantern in Warren.

Joann was born on June 19, 1932 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Ratell.

She lived in Warren all her life and didn’t want to move to California with daughter and family.

She enjoyed gambling, bingo and chocolate. She always looked forward to family reunions every year.

She will be deeply missed by her loving daughter, Pam (Keith) Folman; granddaughters, Nicole and Ciera Folman; many friends and family.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her seven brothers and sisters.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday December 1, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

