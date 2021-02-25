Joann M. Majersky, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann M. Majersky, 73, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by the ones she loved.



Joann was born on July 24, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (Stryker) Vennette.

She married the love of her life, John Majersky, on September 17, 1971 and they created a wonderful life and shared 49 years together.



After graduating from Howland High School in 1965, Joann went on to study at Kent State University and Youngstown State University and graduated with her degree in nursing.

Joann was a registered nurse for around 40 years.



Joann was very family oriented. She loved spending as much time as she could with her children and grandchildren; they were her pride and joy. Joann also loved to help people, whether it was through her work or in other ways; she was a very giving person. She enjoyed gardening, watching the Cleveland Browns and going to church at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.



Joann will be dearly missed by her husband, John; her daughters, Leigh Dotts and Nichol Weese; her grandchildren, Emilee Dotts, Lauren, Sean, Jr. and Scott Weese; her brother, William Vennette and many other family and friends.



Besides her parents, Joann is preceded in death by her siblings, Jerry Vennette and Vonda Robinson.



A special thank you to Paige and Ohio Living Hospice for making her last days comfortable.



Visitation for Joann will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel where a funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. with Father Christopher Cicero officiating.

Joann will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406 or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 185 Laird Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44483



