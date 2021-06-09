Joann Lapresta King, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann Lapresta King, 85 of Youngstown, died early Wednesday morning, June 9 at Hospice House of Poland.

Joann was born May 21, 1936 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Sam and Daisy (Bell) LaPresta and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from East High School in 1954 and attended Youngstown College.

Joann worked as a secretary for Federal Wholesale, 20th Century Paint and Ames Department Store.

She enjoyed reading, baking, cooking and most importantly was spending time with her family, whom she loved with her whole heart.

Joann married her high school sweetheart, Thomas P. King on May 12, 1956. He preceded her in death on July 30, 2004.

She leaves her loving, caring and wonderful daughter, Jody (Jack) Rowland of Farmdale who brought joy, care, compassion, laughter, friendship and love to her life; two wonderful grandchildren, Jenna (Greg) Mallow and John (Micah) Rowland and five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Blake, Jack, Luke and Elliot, who were the lights of her life. Joann also leaves three best friends and sisters, Gigi Giannini who was part of her soul, Terry DeToro whom she adored, Dee Lapresta, a special present to them; nieces and nephews, Diane (Chuck) Diana, Michael Giannini, John (Patty) Lapresta, Debbie (Bob) White, Mae (Ryan) Rowland, Luke (Theresa) Lapresta, Sammy (Bonnie) Lapresta, Samantha Lapresta; her nieces by love, Sharon (John) Yarab and Doreen (David) Matheny; beloved daughter-in-law, Debbie King; sister-in-law, Charlene (Bob) Porter; brother-in-law, Don Anzevino; great-nieces, Gina (Chet) and Niki (Kevin) Makaela; great-nephews, Michael and Trey; great-great-niece and nephews, Mia, Cash, Kristian and Niko; nephews and niece, Joey (Christie), Ralph and Nicole.

Besides her parents and her husband, Joann was preceded in death by her brave and courageous son, Tommy King; in-laws, Tom and Della King; brothers-in-law, Jack Lapresta, Ralph DeToro, Chick Giannini, Bob King and Wayne King; sister-in-law, Viola Anzevino and nephews, John DeToro and Chris DeToro.

Just remember, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. I love you with all my heart – no words on top. Don’t mourn, I had a wonderful, long life…be happy.”

There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 11 for the family.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

