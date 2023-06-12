AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann L. McMunigle, 88, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 11, 2023 after a one-year illness.

She was born October 9, 1934 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Joseph and Helen Hart McMunigle.

Joann graduated in 1953 from South High School and worked in the area until relocating to Clearwater, Florida in 1973, where she was employed by the local nursing home. Joann returned to our area 6 years ago, leaving the sunny weather of Florida which she loved.

Besides loving residing in the Sunshine state, Joann loved cheering on the Cleveland Indians, win or lose. She was a true fan.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her baby sister, Patty Wendt and her husband, Earl Wendt, her brother-in-law, Kenny Miller and a great-niece, Ashley Miller.

Miss McMunigle leaves behind her brother, Bob McMunigle, whom she made her home, a sister, Marilyn Sue Miller, two nephews from the Youngstown area, Ron and Ritch Wendt, a nephew, Brian Miller, a niece Lorri Stoyanov, and two great-nieces, Megan and Madalin Miller all of Florida.

The family will receive relative and friends, Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Joann will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens. To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Joann, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 13 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.